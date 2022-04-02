Barbara A. Krenz

MEDFORD - Barbara A. Krenz, 78, of Medford, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Abbotsford Health Care Center in Abbotsford.

Barbara was born October 22, 1943, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Ruth (Heiser) Zinkl. On December 17, 1966, Barbara married Willy A. Krenz at St. Roberts Church in Milwaukee.

After completing her master's degree later in life, she then started her 20-year career as an elementary school psychologist helping young children. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Medford and formerly of St. Charles Church.

Barbara was an avid outdoorswoman, who loved fishing.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Willy; one son, David Krenz of Ashland, Oregon; two daughters: Deborah Sayer of Westlake Village, CA and Lisa (Paul) Stephenson of Morrisville, NC; and four grandchildren: Mitchell, Brendon, Reid and Bryce.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Andrew Zinkl.

Private services were held. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls was in charge of arrangements.

