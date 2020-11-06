Beatrice I. Meyer

Beatrice Ione Meyer, 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.

Beatrice was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Eau Claire, to Benjamin and Inga (Froseth) Leer. She graduated in 1952, from Eau Claire Senior High School. She was a typist at U.S. Rubber Company, Eau Claire. After she raised her family, she worked at LIfeNet Health and was a product demonstrator in grocery stores. She was confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanley, and attended Christ Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church, both of Chippewa Falls. She was a member of the Sons of Norway for more than 30 years. Beatrice enjoyed league bowling, baking, bingo, playing cards, embroidery, traveling, and showing African violets and foods, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. She had a sense of humor and a friendly and optimistic manner. Wherever she went, she could strike up conversations with strangers.

She married Roald A. Ager, Oct. 8, 1960, at First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. He preceded her in death in 1969. Beatrice married Raymond L. Meyer, Nov. 6, 1971, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Beatrice is survived by children, Linda (Brett Hart) Ager of Jefferson, Kristine (John) Bejin, of Cadott, Steven Meyer of Chippewa Falls, and Sandra Meyer; grandchildren, Bjorn, Brita, Maren, Elsa and Roald Ager-Hart and Brigham and Alissa Bejin; sister, Muriel Roach of Salmon, Idaho; brother-in-law, Frederik Ager of Arlington, Texas; sisters-in-law, Borgny Ager of Chippewa Falls, Carol Leer of Eau Claire, Charlotte Ager of Bloomer, Mariann Ager of Arlington, and Clare Demars of Chippewa Falls; and nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; her son, Lauren Ager; and brothers-in-law.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Please wear a mask and socially distance. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Sons of Norway. Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.