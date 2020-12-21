Menu
Bernadine A. Boiteau
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Bernadine A. Boiteau

Bernadine A. Boiteau, 92, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her daughter's residence with her family by her side, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Bernadine was born March 28, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Emil and Mathilda (Rothbauer) Kelm.

On July 16, 1946, Bernadine married Howard Boiteau Sr., at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Bernadine worked at Mason Shoe Company for many years. Her sense of humor and her lucky horseshoe will never be forgotten. She was a great fisherman and card player. She will be missed by many. May she rest in peace.

Bernadine is survived by two sons, David "Butch" (Kathy) Boiteau and Steve (Jane) Boiteau, both of Jim Falls; three daughters, Bonnie (Pete) Emerson, Joanne (Robert) Travaglio and Roxanne (Steve) Goettl, all of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Bea Boiteau of Jim Falls; brother, Jerry (Vi) Kelm of Minnesota; sister, Betty Streeter of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Carol Kelm of Chippewa Falls; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Sr., April 6, 1992; three sons, Lee, Howard Jr., and Gary Boiteau; two daughters in infancy; one brother, Don Kelm; two sisters, Marlys Simmons and Vernetta Green; and three grandsons, John Goettl, Thomas Sommerfeld Jr., and Michael Boiteau.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Dec
22
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Dec
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Notre Dame Church
Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
