Bernadine A. Imbery

Bernadine A. Imbery, 92, of Cadott, Wisconsin, passed to her heavenly home on December 24, 2021, at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott, WI, with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral at St. Anthony Cemetery, Drywood, WI.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service Thursday morning at the Church.

Bernadine was born in Cadott, Wisconsin on May 20, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Conrad and Anna Goettl, and wife of the late James Buresh, Emil Odenbach, and Raymond Imbery.

She attended Drywood and Cadott Schools, were she was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and belonged to St. Helen's Circle and St. Ann's Society. She was also a Cub Scout leader for a number of years.

Growing up in a large, loving home, Bernadine developed a love of people, her church and community. Helping others was her role in life. She was an angel on earth.

Bernadine loved to cook for anybody that was at her house, loved to can, and loved to bake – especially kolaches. She was an avid card player and enjoyed the casino.

Bernadine is survived by two children: Bonnie (Steve) Mitchell, Lancaster, PA, and Jim Buresh, Cornell, WI; two grandchildren: Kelsey Mitchell, Leesburg, VA, and Cody Buresh, Chippewa Falls, WI; two special nieces: Sandy Thronson, Plymouth, MN, and Kay Sedlacek, Cadott, WI. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, eight sisters (counting Betty Lou), and seven brothers and good friend Alvin LaNou. Bernadine was the last living member of her large family.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care received from the staff of Chippewa Manor for the last four years, and from St. Joseph's Hospice of Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to St. Anthony Cemetery Association, Chippewa Manor, and St. Joseph's Hospice of Chippewa Falls.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.comLeiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.