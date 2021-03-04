Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard Paul Dupey
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Leiser Funeral Home
511 Main St
Cadott, WI

Bernard Paul Dupey

ALTOONA/CADOTT -- Bernard Paul Dupey, 77, of Altoona, formerly of Cadott passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center.

He was born Oct. 22, 1943, to Frank and Mary (Adams) Dupey in Cobban, Wis. He lived there until the family moved to Cadott in 1946.

Bernard graduated from Cadott High School. While in high school, he was employed part-time at the Cadott Sentinel office in Cadott, working under Walt and Lil Brovald, owners of the Sentinel and Edward Ziehr who was the printer. Bernard eventually owned his own printing business in Cadott and later in Altoona, until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Edward Dupey; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kenealy.

Bernard is survived by his dear friend and companion, Rita Collier; a sister, Antoinette (Toni) Kenealy and her children, Tamara Kenealy, Kelly Kenealy (Pat Sloan), James Kenealy, and Jerome (Melinda) Kenealy and their children, Taylor and Payton Kenealy. In addition, he is survived by Edwards children, Joel (Jackie) Dupey and their children, Kolton, Karson, Brittney, Zach, and Lauren, Ronald (Sandy) Dupey and their children, Kaleb and Ruth, Trevor Dupey, and Karen (Phil) Konrath and their children, Sam and Jack. Bernard is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sharon Dressler and Ellen Albrecht; and numerous Dupey cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott, at a later date.

Bernard's family wishes to thank the Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center for their excellent care of Bernard in his last days.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com. Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leiser Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leiser Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Toni so sorry for the loss of your last brother. We were grade school friends and have thought of you and your family often. I always loved listening to you play the piano. Hope you have had a good life. Again do sorry for the loss of your brother.
Genevieve Brouillard Smoker
March 19, 2021
Had a lot of fun with Bernie going up north to his cabin. Will miss him.
Tom Meyer
Friend
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My Dad, Jim Svoma, had wonderful memories of visiting Bernard and Ed. I remember visiting them as well and they were so friendly to "us little kids". Dad was ALWAYS happy to meet up with his mother's side (Anna Dupey). He loved you all very much. Hugs & prayers to you, Toni, and to all of the family.
Peggy (Svoma) Olesiak
Family
March 8, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Bernie at Graphic Printing and then also at his. Cadott and Altoona shops. It’s been years since I seen him last. So sorry for your loss.
Fred Walker
Friend
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results