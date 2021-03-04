Bernard Paul Dupey

ALTOONA/CADOTT -- Bernard Paul Dupey, 77, of Altoona, formerly of Cadott passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center.

He was born Oct. 22, 1943, to Frank and Mary (Adams) Dupey in Cobban, Wis. He lived there until the family moved to Cadott in 1946.

Bernard graduated from Cadott High School. While in high school, he was employed part-time at the Cadott Sentinel office in Cadott, working under Walt and Lil Brovald, owners of the Sentinel and Edward Ziehr who was the printer. Bernard eventually owned his own printing business in Cadott and later in Altoona, until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Edward Dupey; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kenealy.

Bernard is survived by his dear friend and companion, Rita Collier; a sister, Antoinette (Toni) Kenealy and her children, Tamara Kenealy, Kelly Kenealy (Pat Sloan), James Kenealy, and Jerome (Melinda) Kenealy and their children, Taylor and Payton Kenealy. In addition, he is survived by Edwards children, Joel (Jackie) Dupey and their children, Kolton, Karson, Brittney, Zach, and Lauren, Ronald (Sandy) Dupey and their children, Kaleb and Ruth, Trevor Dupey, and Karen (Phil) Konrath and their children, Sam and Jack. Bernard is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sharon Dressler and Ellen Albrecht; and numerous Dupey cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott, at a later date.

Bernard's family wishes to thank the Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center for their excellent care of Bernard in his last days.

