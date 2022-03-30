Bernice Elaine (Schroeder) Hickcox

THE VILLAGES, FL - Bernice Elaine (Schroeder) Hickcox, age 95, died of natural causes on March 15, 2022 at home in The Villages, FL.

She is survived by her daughters: Becky Irene (Hickcox) Cyr (David Cyr) of AL, and her daughter Joyce Elaine (Hickcox) Ratcliffe (Charles Ratcliffe, Jr.) of FL; as well as her brother David Schroeder of Downing, WI. Bernice has six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Taylor Hickcox of Menomonie, WI, her daughter Carol Lou (Hickcox) Satterfield (Lee Satterfield) of FL.

Bernice was born on December 10,1926 in Dunn County, WI to parents Fred Charles Schroeder of Menomonie and Mildred Irene Cartwright of Menomonie, WI.

Not only was she a loving wife, mother, and grandmother she also had a love for God and her church. Both Bill and Bernice were involved in every church they attended and helped to build three churches from the ground up. Bernice enjoyed acrylic oil painting, volunteering at the COA and cruising.

After military life with her husband, they settled in Camp Springs, MD and completed raising their three daughters. Later they retired to St. Augustine, FL. Bernice's last three years have been in The Villages, FL and Elan Buena Vista assistant living with her dog Peaches.

Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.