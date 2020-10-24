Bertram O. Score

BLOOMER, Wis. -- Bertram O. Score, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his daughter's home in Chippewa Falls. He was born Oct. 16, 1930, at home, to William and Mildred (Bischel) Score and was a lifelong resident of Bloomer. He graduated from Bloomer High School and was drafted into the Army at the age of 18. After his time of service in Korea, he married Genevieve Shoemaker June 29, 1954. They enjoyed traveling together and going to the casino. Bert was employed at Bloomer Farmer's Union (Cenex) until the age of 62 when he retired. He was known to many customers as "The Gas Man." He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing in Canada, ice fishing, going to his cabin in Webster, playing cards, snowmobiling and spending time with his family and friends. In his later years, Jenny and Bert enjoyed going to Hardees every Sunday for lunch with their friends. Bert was known as a very kind and humble man who will be missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Genevieve of Bloomer; children, Linda (Greg) Zerbian of Chippewa Falls, Dean Score of West Hollywood, Calif., and Gary (Lori) Score of Bloomer; siblings, Beatrice (Robert) Seibel of Bloomer, Marvin (Lorie Mickelson) Score of Zimmerman, Minn., and David (Elaine) Score of Rockford, Ill.; grandchildren, Tyler Zech, Tara (Dewayne) Neal, Megan (Kyle) Crowell, Kyle (Fiancé, Morgan Bergeron) Zerbian, Derek, Danelle and Leah Score; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Score; brother, Earl Score.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.