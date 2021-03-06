Beth Lynn Prosecky

SPARTA, Wis. -- Beth Lynn Prosecky, 65, of Sparta died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home. She was born March 3, 1955, to Reed and Mary Anne (Mathews) Johnson in Chippewa Falls.

Beth grew up in Chippewa Falls. After high school, she had a daughter and moved to California. She later moved to Oregon for three years. In 1986, she moved back to Chippewa Falls. She married Dale Prosecky March 27, 1992, in Chippewa Falls. She worked at the Rutledge Home and Clairemont Nursing Home, as a CNA.

Beth and Dale moved to the Sparta area in 2001. She worked at local veterinary clinics doing kennel care and also did home health care in Monroe County until she retired. She was a member of ASPCA, enjoyed fostering animals, and was an avid gardener.

Beth loved tending to her small hobby farm, which included several chickens, each she knew by name. She also cared for two horses, Gabriel and Beau. When she was not outside tending to her farm and yard, Beth would be inside cooking some of her best recipes and dancing to the best of the 70s and 80s.

Beth is survived by her husband, Dale Prosecky of Sparta; daughter, Laurie (Brian) Buresh of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Samantha (Ethan) Schuelke of Eau Claire and Brianna (fiance, Hunter Boser) Buresh of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Ayden Boser and Indiana Schuelke; stepchildren, Missy (Scott) Licht of Eau Claire, Kurt (Lisa) Prosecky of Cadott, and Kim Prosecky of Chippewa Falls; stepgrandchildren, Chloe, Jacob, and Owen Prosecky; stepgreat-grandchildren, Mya and Cambria; and sister, Bonny Johnson Portland, Ore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Mary Anne Johnson; and sister, Mary Lou Harshman.

There will be a private celebration of life for the family. If you would like to honor Beth's memory, please make a donation to your local animal shelter, in her name. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.