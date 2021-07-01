Betty Elaine (Kamin) Bergstrom

Betty Elaine (Kamin) Bergstrom, age 83, passed away at home, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice, on June 30, 2021.

Betty was born in Ortonville, MN, on September 11, 1937, to Erik and Kate (Pomroy) Kamin. She was raised on her parent's farm in rural Big Stone, SD. Betty was Valedictorian of Big Stone High School. She met the love of her life Darwin and wed him on October 21, 1956. Betty and Darwin welcomed four sons into their family: Rick (Dawn), Doug (Ellen), Brent (Sue), and Mark. Betty stayed at home with her boys until they went to school. She then began her career at Sears and eventually ending at Mason Shoes in Chippewa Falls.

Betty and Darwin enjoyed taking many trips together, from camping to Europe. Although Betty's health was affected due to many strokes, she still managed to make memories with her children and grandchildren, Katie, Jacob, Brianna, Lyssa, Bethany, Erik and Erin. Betty was also blessed with ten great-children: Kaylie, Kelsey, Lily, Amelia, Grace, Zoey, Khloe, Phoebe, Kylie, and Joshua. She is also survived by her sisters: Kathryn and Helen; and sister-in-law, Norma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers-in-law: Rodney, Roland and Vernon.

Betty will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Gregory Stenzel will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa County, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family that will be donated to a charity dear to Betty's heart.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.