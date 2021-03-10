Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jo Coleman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Betty Jo Coleman

Betty Jo Coleman, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, March 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family, while under the care of Mayo Home Health and Hospice.

Betty was born April 1, 1928, in Oklahoma, to Sherman and Charlotte (Chappell) Barrett.

On Feb. 7, 1947, she married Theodore "Keith" Coleman at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church in Mt. Carmel, Ill.

In August of 1958, the Coleman family moved to Chippewa Falls where Betty became active with P.E.O. International and Chippewa Falls Elk Ladies. She also attended First Presbyterian Church.

Betty is survived by her son, Jeff (Debra) Coleman of Waukesha, Wis.; daughter, Laurie Cook of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Jill Coleman of Middleton, Wis.; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith in 2019; and son, B. Anthony "Tony" Coleman in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
130 W Central Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Apr
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
130 W Central Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.