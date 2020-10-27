Beverly 'Bev' E. Severn

Beverly "Bev" E. Severn, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, while living at Lake Hallie Memory Care. She was a beloved mom, nana, great-grandma and friend.

She was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, to the late George and Marian (Wakefield) Brushert. She was an only child raised by her mom, Aunt Stella and Uncle Charlie. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1953.

On Oct. 20, 1956, she married Ronald C. Severn, at Christ Episcopal Church in Chippewa Falls, and enjoyed 41 years of marriage, before Ron passed away in 1997. Bev worked at Chippewa Plastics Company, from 1953-1964 and Kell Container, from 1976-1997. She was involved at Trinity United Methodist Church, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary and was a longtime league bowler at Falls Bowl.

Bev is survived by her son, Paul (Kris) Severn of Chippewa Falls; and her daughter, Peggy (John) Herrmann of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by her five granddaughters, Nicole (Alex) Duss; Samantha (Anthony Yarrington) Severn; Ellen (Jon Gadke) Severn; Emily Ruff of Erie, Colo.; Carley Ruff of St. Petersburg, Fla.; plus six great-grandchildren, Axel, Kolton, Paxton, Cole, Addy and Emersyn.

Bev will be cremated with scattering of her ashes by family at a future time.

Anyone that knew Bev, realized how much she loved her family and having a good time! Please join us by celebrating her life from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Fill-Inn Station, in Chippewa Falls, to share food, stories and toast Bev for the many lives that she has touched over the years.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

