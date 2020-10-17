Beverly A. Schmidmayr

Beverly A. Schmidmayr, 92, of Chippewa Falls, mother of three, grandmother of five, great-grandmother of seven, and great-great-grandmother of three, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Beverly was born Nov. 17, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of George and Margaret (Fasbender) Popple.

Beverly graduated from UW-EC and has a Master of Science degree in teaching – Cum Laude and a medal of excellence. She also holds a certification from CVTC in supervisory management. Beverly is a certified occupational therapy assistant - COTA - (psychiatry). She is credited with 34 years of service to the state of Wisconsin, 32 years employed at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. She retired from NWC as a Qualified Mental Retardation Professional (QMRP) in the capacity of Unit Director.

Starting in 1993, she volunteered with the American Red Cross for more than 20 years. She was a trained responder and instructor on some 20 nationally declared disasters including two assignments in Puerto Rico and was a Red Cross hero and a recipient of a lifetime achievement award. She was a Girl Scout leader and served on the council board.

She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, an alumnus of McDonell Central High School, Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Heyde Center for the Arts, and was a past member of Earth Watch. She traveled for Earth Watch to New Zealand and participated in longitudinal study of red bellied sea gulls: pedigrees, breeding within colonies and effects of rising ocean temperature on food source. She participated in two studies in Kenya and Africa – Lake Naivasha, studying water quality, effect of vegetative growth, Louisiana crayfish, (which was introduced as a food source for human population), effect on the African Fish Eagle, along with the total bird count in Hells Gate National Park; and the identification, count, food use, and migration of elephant population in area connecting East and West Tsavo National Park.

Beverly enjoyed her family and loved going to fish fry's. This past summer, because of the coronavirus she went on picnics, and enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, small game hunting, walking thru the woods, campfires, playing cards at the Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire senior centers and card clubs. She also wanted to teach you a life lesson, but have a good laugh at the same time.

Beverly is survived by one son, Michael (LeeAnnette) of Rhinlander; two daughters, Susan (LeRoy) Schamberger of Lake Hallie and Sally Erickson of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Patricia (Jim) Bembnister of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Doris Berg.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.