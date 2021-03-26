Bradley Gene Taylor

GILMAN, Wis. -- Bradley Gene Taylor, 70, of Gilman passed away at his home Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Born in Michigan, Brad was welcomed as the first child of Don and Inez (Klaar) Taylor.

He grew up in the Bloomer/New Auburn area and graduated from New Auburn High School. On occasion Brad could be known as a bit of a charmer with a wild side. He enjoyed playing softball on local teams in his early adult years and took a try at the Army life. Never one to settle any place for too long, he made many acquaintances along life's journey.

Brad quietly passed away due to a preexisting medical condition.

Brad leaves behind Jeanne Nelson and their children, Jason (Lisa) and son, Oliver of Sheldon, Jill (David) Brown and son, Quinten of Horicon, Wis.; brothers, Don Jr. (Melissa), Tracey (Karolee); and sisters, Susan Taylor, Sandra Metcalf, and Sharon (Jeff) Shipman; and many family members.

Preceding him in death are Don Sr., Inez and siblings, Ronald, Harold, Charleen and Eva Dawn.

Private internment of the ashes will occur at the Island Lake Cemetery, where his final resting place will be in the family plot.