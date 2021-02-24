Menu
Brenda Simmons

Brenda Simmons

Brenda Simmons, 58, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Catherine M Ishii
Friend
February 19, 2022
I'll miss Brenda. She had a kind heart. We played a lot of cribbage weekday mornings at Burger King in Chippewa Falls. She was my partner for most of the time and did a good job knowing..."what to hold, and what to throw." May she rest in peace.
Glenn Smith
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Brenda. My thoughts & prayers are with her family.
Michele (Simmons) Heininger
February 28, 2021
Brenda was a wonderful friend I knew since we were 3 years old. My family will sure miss her.
Paul LeaVesseur
February 26, 2021
Sorry, you all lost your baby sister. She was a sweet innocent Lady. I miss you all. Please call me at 651-3837536 or [email protected] .com. Would love to hear from you all. love Cathy
Catherine M Ishii Walsh
February 25, 2021
Sorry to hear about Brenda. Condolences to Family members.
Bill Kries
February 24, 2021
