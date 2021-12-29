Brian J. Dotseth

KNAPP - Brian J. Dotseth, age 53, of Knapp, WI passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul with his family by his side.

He was born August 2, 1968 at the Old Memorial Hospital in Menomonie, WI to James Dotseth and Patricia (Carlin). He grew up in Knapp on the family dairy farm and graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1987.

Brian was united in marriage with Sandra Nelson on August 15, 1991 in Menomonie, and together they lived in Boyceville until 2012. They had three children. Brian enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends, he also enjoyed riding motorcycle, driving his 656 International Tractor, and cruising around in his GMC pickup trucks.

Brian is survived by three sons: Colby of Knapp, WI, Jacob of NM, and Caleb of Glenwood City, WI; parents James and Patricia Dotseth; ex-spouse Sandra (Nelson) Peterson of Glenwood City, WI.; three siblings: Barbara (Edward) Lyons on Woodville, WI, Craig (Lisa) of Prescott, AZ, and Michael (Sandi) of Hudson, WI; Brian is also survived by several nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his best friend Dennis Welsch.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI located at 615 Wilson Ave. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home during these times to pay their respects and offer their condolences.

