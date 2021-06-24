Menu
Brian L. Rygiel
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Brian L. Rygiel

Brian L. Rygiel, 49, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Medford, town of Hammel in Taylor County, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Brian was born May 29, 1972 in Bloomer, the son of Theodore and Connie (Bowe) Rygiel. He worked for Indianhead Food Distribution in Eau Claire as a semi-truck driver for 21 years. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Brian is survived by four daughters: Shawna (fiance, Doug Jacobe) Rygiel of Green Bay, Kaylee (Ky) Jacobs of Buffalo, MN, Ellie Rygiel and Addison Rygiel both of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Connie Rygiel of Chippewa Falls; one half-brother, Jim (Christal) Rygiel of LaCrosse; and four grandchildren, Kaden, Grayson, Layland and Grant. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Ted on April 13, 2015; two half-brothers, Duane and Troy Rygiel; and one half-sister, Cindy Rygiel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 25 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Brian was a great son, dad and grandpa. Everyone loved spending time with him, especially when he was making his charcoal chicken. He was always a call away for family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Love you to the moon and back always and forever.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jun
25
Service
7:30p.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So sorry about the loss of your son. Prayers for you an his family.
Sue Elstran
Other
June 26, 2021
Connie, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. My heart goes out to you. Wrap yourself in the love of family and friends as you grieve the loss of your son. Thoughts and prayers your way.
Becky Graham
Other
June 26, 2021
Connie, I am so sad to hear of your heartbreaking loss! Sending big hugs, loving thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Cathy F.
Friend
June 24, 2021
Our Sympathy, Thoughts, & Prayers are with You Connie & Your Family So sorry for Your Loss
Jackie Bucholz
Other
June 24, 2021
