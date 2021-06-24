Brian L. Rygiel

Brian L. Rygiel, 49, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Medford, town of Hammel in Taylor County, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Brian was born May 29, 1972 in Bloomer, the son of Theodore and Connie (Bowe) Rygiel. He worked for Indianhead Food Distribution in Eau Claire as a semi-truck driver for 21 years. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Brian is survived by four daughters: Shawna (fiance, Doug Jacobe) Rygiel of Green Bay, Kaylee (Ky) Jacobs of Buffalo, MN, Ellie Rygiel and Addison Rygiel both of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Connie Rygiel of Chippewa Falls; one half-brother, Jim (Christal) Rygiel of LaCrosse; and four grandchildren, Kaden, Grayson, Layland and Grant. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Ted on April 13, 2015; two half-brothers, Duane and Troy Rygiel; and one half-sister, Cindy Rygiel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 25 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Brian was a great son, dad and grandpa. Everyone loved spending time with him, especially when he was making his charcoal chicken. He was always a call away for family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Love you to the moon and back always and forever.

