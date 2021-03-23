Menu
Bruce Francis Licht
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plombon Funeral Home
502 N Broadway St
Stanley, WI

Bruce Francis Licht

BOYD -- Bruce Francis Licht, 73, of Boyd passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, after a two year battle with cancer. His wife of 52 years and family was at his side.

Bruce was born Oct. 6, 1947, to Embert and Violetta (Kenealy) Licht, in Chippewa Falls. While growing up on the family farm, Bruce attended Stanley-Boyd High School and graduated in 1965. Following high school, Bruce went on to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College for carpentry. Bruce was also a member of the Carpenter's Union 1074. Bruce also volunteered for the Boyd-Edson Delmar Fire Department and was a member of the All Saints Parish.

On May 11, 1968, Bruce was united in marriage to Pamela Zais at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd. They were blessed with three children. Throughout Bruce's life he volunteered his time for many building projects and his family considered him a "Jack of all Trades." With a deep passion for farming, he returned to the family farm in 1979, with his wife and children and continued to farm for 43 years.

Bruce had many talents and was a part of numerous projects throughout his life, but he truly enjoyed spending time with his family and so cherished his grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Pamela; his three children, Jeff and Kelly Licht in Boyd, and their children, Taylor and Kayte; Jamie and Rhonda Licht, Prairie Du Sac, Wis., and their children, Zach, Zane, and Zoe; Julie and Larry Cayo, Shorewood, Wis., their children, Chloe and Chase; two brothers, Cletus (Carole) Licht and Dean Licht (Jeanie), both of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Delores Long; and brother-in-law, Tom Briggs; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Embert and Violetta Licht; sister-in-law, Beverly Milas; and brother-in-law, James Milas; and sister-in-law, Carol Peloquin.

A private family committal service will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Edson. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.

Bruce's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Father Felix, the staff and Doctors of the Sacred Heart Cancer Center and also the Heartland Hospice staff for the great care that was given.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
Plombon Funeral Home
Sara Rogers
March 24, 2021
Dean, Charlie and Family, I am very sad to see the passing of Bruce. I am praying for you and your family. Sincerely, Tom Webb
Tom Webb
March 23, 2021
