Bruce O. Wolter

Bruce O. Wolter, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Bruce was born to Otto and Margaret (Austin) Wolter, in Chippewa Falls, April 12, 1943. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, making potholders, playing basketball, listening to Elvis and going to the casino, where he always won!

Bruce is survived by his sisters, Nancy Erlien of Chippewa Falls, Sandy O'Brien of Taylor, and May Marie Knecht of Holcombe; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Palmer Erlien, Donald O'Brien, and Kenneth Knecht.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Wade Duroe will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.