Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bruce O. Wolter
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Bruce O. Wolter

Bruce O. Wolter, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Bruce was born to Otto and Margaret (Austin) Wolter, in Chippewa Falls, April 12, 1943. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, making potholders, playing basketball, listening to Elvis and going to the casino, where he always won!

Bruce is survived by his sisters, Nancy Erlien of Chippewa Falls, Sandy O'Brien of Taylor, and May Marie Knecht of Holcombe; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Palmer Erlien, Donald O'Brien, and Kenneth Knecht.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Wade Duroe will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
Oct
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.