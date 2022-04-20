Menu
Cameron John Quinn
Cameron John Quinn

March 10, 2022 – March 12, 2022

KNAPP - Cameron John Quinn passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN due to complications of a twin pregnancy. While he fought hard, he was called home after two days.

Cameron spent his two days being sung to, read books to, and snuggled in family arms. Cameron is so loved and missed by all his family.

Cameron is survived by his parents, Andrew and Samantha Quinn of Knapp, WI; brothers and sisters: Rodney Quinn, Noah Hewitt, Danica Quinn, Sophia Quinn, Lindsey Quinn, Avery Quinn, and twin brother Rodney Quinn, Jr.; grandparents: Rod and Tina Quinn Trego, WI, Joe and Lori Broker of Colfax; he is survived many other relatives.

Celebration of Life services will held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Knapp Town Hall, Knapp, WI.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
