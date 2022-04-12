Carol A. Klatt

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Carol A. Klatt of Webster, WI passed away unexpectedly March 30, 2022. Carol was born Dec 17, 1948, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Donald McDonald and Frances (Lebeis) McDonald. She lived most of her adult life in the Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls area, and worked various administrative positions before retiring.

Carol was known for her Christmas baking, her ability to make everyone feel welcome, and her love of family. She was sassy, stubborn, and a lot of fun to be around. She loved green bananas, knew exactly the right size container to use for leftovers, and never passed up a good deal or a chance to use coupons. She loved to play games, and was pretty competitive, especially when playing Mario Brothers. Carol loved to have friends and family over for a grill out, and everyone requested her potato salad and apple crisp. A party was never too big, there was never too many people, and never too much food or fun. The world is a little less fun for those who knew her, and heaven is just a bit brighter place for having gained Carol.

Carol is survived by her daughter Michelle Klatt (Mike Parker), her son James Jr (Tammy) Klatt, grandson Zach (Amanda) Haig, and great-grandson Remington. She is further survived by her three sisters and brother: Corine (Earl) Boos, Barbara Lokrantz, Mary (Tom) Peterson, and Scott (Nancy) McDonald. Carol is also survived by many nieces and nephews, with special thanks to her nephew Donny Audorff and niece Linda Brendan.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband James Klatt Sr and both parents.