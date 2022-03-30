Carrie Sue Johnson

Carrie Sue (Campbell) Johnson, 64, of Cadott, died March 27, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Carrie was born in Chippewa Falls on March 16, 1958, to James Matthew and Henrietta (Wittrock) Campbell. She attended Chi Hi. Her high school sweetheart, Wayne Johnson, became her husband in 1975 and to them three children were born: Rachel (Ron) Froseth, Stacy (Greg) Topper, and Matthew (Jodi) Johnson. Carrie and Wayne also raised their grandson Jordan (Nicole) Miland.

Carrie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed staying busy and spending time tending to her family, flowers and household. She made sure her family and friends always knew how much she loved them all. She never missed the chance to send out a birthday card, or cards to her grandchildren for every holiday.

Carrie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Johnson; her daughters: Rachel and Stacy, her son, Matthew, and grandchildren: Jordan Miland, Blake, Kali, Nathan, Colton, and Luke Froseth, Brianna and Brody Topper, Cortney, Lyla, Mia, Johnathon, Logan Johnson, and great-grandchildren: Kasey, Gracelynn, and Chase. She is also survived by one brother, James (Dilly) Campbell, three sisters: Jean (Jim) Peterson, Kelly (Jack) Kuechenmeister, Pamela Campbell; seven nieces and nephews; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and two aunts; Barbara Tietz and Ellie Wittrock.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Matthew and Henrietta Grace Campbell, brother Michael Campbell, and father-in-law Norman Johnson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church 215 Seminary St. Cadott, WI. with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul Officiating.With lunch to follow the Service at the Church.Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the Church.

A Private Family Inurnment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI at a later date.Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com