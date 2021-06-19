Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine "Cathy" Maloney
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Catherine "Cathy" Maloney

Catherine "Cathy" Maloney, age 84 of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jun
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.