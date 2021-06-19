Catherine "Cathy" Maloney

Catherine "Cathy" Maloney, age 84 of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.