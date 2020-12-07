Catherine B. Milliren

Catherine B. Milliren, 99, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Catherine was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Vincent and Yohanna (Larson) Eckert.

Catherine married the love of her life, Arthur R. Milliren, Jan. 21, 1955, in Eau Claire. Catherine enjoyed attending Arthur's dance band concerts, where they played at various night clubs in the Chippewa and Eau Claire area. Together they enjoyed fishing on the Chippewa Flowage and camping at Tiger Musky Resort in Hayward, Wis.

Upon graduating, she was recommended for a job at Bell Telephone Co., by the nuns at St. Patrick's Catholic School in Eau Claire, where she worked as a supervisor. Later she became manager at H&R Block in Eau Claire, where she worked until her retirement.

In later years upon retirement, Catherine and Art enjoyed traveling south for the winter, spending a couple years in Florida and later relocating to the southern tip of Texas. They enjoyed many years in their retirement park, where they met several good friends and enjoyed relaxing in the hot tub, ceramic doll making, gardening, pool tournaments, going out to eat and traveling into Mexico, for various shopping trips. During the summer months, they returned to their home on Lake Wissota, where they enjoyed watching Days of our Lives and the Green Bay Packers, fishing, gardening, boating, and spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Jan (Jim) Mahoney; grandsons, Brian (Joyce) Mahoney, Shane (Randi) Mahoney; and great-grandchildren, Adri, Daisy, Joshua and Elias; niece, Patricia Eckert; nephew, Mike (Mary) Eckert; stepdaughter, Barbra "Bonnie" Goldbeck-Mahder; stepgrandchildren, Jared (Lori), Ann, Karl , Lori, Mike, Tim; and several stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents; three brothers, Arthur (Edith), Louie and Vincent Eckert; stepfather, Bert; and stepsisters, Eileen, Kathleen and Rosemary; stepson, James "JB" Milliren; and stepgranddaughter, Diane.

A memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. noon Thursday, Dec. 10, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. noon Thursday, Dec. 10, at the church.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.