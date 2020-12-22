Cecilia L. Erickson Paulus

BLOOMER/EAU CLAIRE -- Cecilia L. Erickson Paulus, 95, of Bloomer/Eau Claire passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Ellen.

She was a daughter of John and Anna Lang. Cecilia attended school at St. Paul's Catholic School and Bloomer High School, graduating in 1942. She started employment at Bloomer's People State Bank just a few days after graduation until her marriage.

Cecilia married Arnt Erickson of New Auburn at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer Nov. 26, 1949. Cecilia and Arnt were lifetime members of St. Paul's Catholic Church/St. Jude's Catholic Church in New Auburn where she served as a lector and also on the PCCW. Cecilia was also a longtime member of Bloomer's American Legion Auxiliary

After Arnt's passing in 1976, Cecilia married Andrew Paulus Sept. 10, 1984, at St. Paul's.

Cecilia is survived by her sons, John (Roberta) Erickson of Maple Grove, Minn., and Charles (Denise) Erickson of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and daughter, Ellen Erickson of Eau Claire; stepdaughter-in-law, Tina Paulus of College Station, Texas; grandchildren, Benjamin, Adam (Lindsey), Ethan, Daniel Erickson, Timothy, Curtis (Jenna), Eric (Alyssa) Deprey; stepgranddaughter, Kristin Deprey; stepgrandsons, Andrew and Christopher Paulus; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Samantha, Parker Deprey and Luke Erickson; sisters-in-law, Joan Erickson and Dorothy Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Robert Erickson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Arnt Erickson and Andrew Paulus; her sisters, Rita Zachau and Bernice "Toni" Reetz; and stepson, Michael Paulus.

Her hobbies included playing bridge, golf, reading, letter writing, daily journaling, religious reflections and publishing her autobiography called "Barefoot All Summer."

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Paul's North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Facemasks will be required to enter both the funeral home and church.

Thank you to Mayo Clinic Home Care and Hospice staff, especially Kurt Jenks, Marne Buckley, and Roxie Raykovich.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry, 808 Jackson St., Bloomer, Wis. 54724, in Cecilia's name.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express your condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.