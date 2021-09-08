Celia Christina Fritz Lausted

COLFAX - Celia Christina Fritz was born in Barron County, leaving home at 13, and working her way through high school. She met the love of her life at Stout State University and upon graduating, traveled to Munich, Germany to marry Lewis Lausted as he discharged from the Army.

Settling on the family farm next to Tainter Church, she taught Home Economics at Colfax High school, raised four children and cared for 23 foster children. Celia taught Sunday School, was active in Farm Bureau and 4H, served on the Tainter Township Board, was appointed to the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women and worked to assure the 1986 revision of the Wisconsin Marital Property Law. She earned a Master's Degree at the University of Wisconsin Stout and at age 60 her certification for therapeutic massage.

Celia passed away in Pinellas County, Florida on April 25, 2020.

She is survived by Coya Brown (David), Dawn Curtis (Gary), Roger Lausted (Sylvia) and Amber Lausted; grandchildren: Hannah, Rachel, Jenna, Julia, Kaitlyn and Cayden; and four great-grandchildren.

A casual hillside gathering will be held on Sept 18, 2021 3:00-5:00 p.m. off 770th Street, overlooking the family farm at N7654 690th St, Colfax.