Charles Klukas
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1944
DIED
November 27, 2020

Charles R. Klukas

Charles R. Klukas, 76, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

He was born in Chippewa Falls May 8, 1944, to Neil and Lois (Court) Klukas.

Chuck grew up in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1963. He then served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1963-65. While in the service, he sang with the Seventh Army Choir.

On May 21, 2005, he married Bonnie (nee Liddell) Karker. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Chuck worked as a caretaker for the Kell family.

Chuck loved taking care of his roses and flowers beds, and spending time with his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Bonnie; stepdaughter, Theresa Hanson; stepgrandsons, Ryan (Paige) Peterson and Austin Hanson; siblings, Bev (Jim) Buchanan of Cadott, Betty Christoferson of Chippewa Falls, Janet Meulemans of Minnesota, Dale Klukas of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Judith (Jim) Miller and Sally Liddell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Gene; sister, Joann; two nieces, a nephew, and brother-in-law, Gilbert Liddell.

Chuck was a kind, gentle, loving person and will be missed dearly.

In honor of Chuck's wishes, there will be no services. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
