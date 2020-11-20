Charles 'Charlie' L. Friederich

EAU CLAIRE -- Charles "Charlie" L. Friederich, 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Dearwood Adult Family Home in the town of Seymour.

Charlie was born May 24, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Julian and Dorothy (Spaeth) Friederich. He was a graduate of McDonell High School.

On April 29, 1978, Charlie married Mary Jo Rubenzer, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden. Charlie worked for Mason Shoe for 37 years.

Charlie enjoyed working on weekends at Tilden Recycle, watching the Packers, bowling, baseball, hunting and fishing. He was very social, joking around and time spent with neighbors.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; one son, Cory Friederich of Cadott; one daughter, Lisa (Dana) Braswell of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Charlotte "Yogi" (David) Belhke of Altoona; and four grandchildren, Brady Goettl, Cody Bowe, Shayna Braswell and Luke Friederich.

Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sara Friederich; his parents; and one brother, Dennis Friederich.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

