Charles G. "Chuck" Young

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Charles G. "Chuck" Young, 71, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday May 19, 2021 at River Pines in Altoona under hospice care.

He was born January 2, 1950, in Chippewa Falls to Bernard "Bud" and Virginia "Ginny" (Hunter) Young.

Chuck graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School in 1968. He spent two years serving his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox. He moved to Denver, Colorado and worked alongside his brothers and uncle for many years at the Kennedy Golf Course. Chuck moved back to Chippewa Falls in 1992. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers and especially the Wisconsin Badgers.

He is survived by his brother, John of Chippewa Falls and many close friends, all who will miss his wit and charm.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dick.

Per his wishes there will not be any visitation or service.

Smith Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Eau Claire is serving the family.