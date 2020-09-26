Christine J. Prueher

Christine J. Prueher, nee Hoover, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of the late Alvin and Barbara (Prueher) Hoover. During her life she enjoyed music and making cabinets.

Mother of Stacey Naumczik and Thomas Olson. Grandmother to Monika Hallisch and Angelina Peterson. Great-grandmother of Kylouh Hallisch. Sister to Mike Hoover, Wanda Jackson, Roger (Lori) Hoover, Kimberly (Walter) Johnson and Robin (Brian) Fredrickson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Keith Hoover and Eugene (Joyce) Hoover.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, Wis. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required per CDC guidelines. You are welcome to come inside to offer your support and condolences, but please be mindful of time spent inside, so that all mourners are able to express their sympathy.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, is assisting the family.