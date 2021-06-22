Clara Anne Bastian

Clara Anne Bastian, 89, of Whitewater passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Fairhaven.

Clara was born on December 3, 1931 in Neenah to Gordon and Frances (Cheeseman) Albert. She grew up in Neenah and graduated from Neenah High School. On September 2, 1950, Clara married William (Bill) E. Bastian, and together they had three children.

Clara did office and clerical work at Neenah High School and later at Steven's Point High School and General Casting in Waukesha, while Bill was in the ministry. She and Bill would then move to Nashville, Tennessee to work with senior housing apartments.

Clara doing the office and clerical work and Bill doing maintenance. Clara and Bill moved back to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and continued to work with senior housing apartments. Bill passed away on July, 24, 2005. Clara, shortly after, moved to Whitewater, WI and got involved in activities there.

She enjoyed listening to music, singing, and being part of the church choir. She also enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, reading, and making cards for family and friends for all occasions.

Clara is a member at First United Methodist Church in Whitewater.

She is survived by her children: William K. Bastian, Jane Wegner, Laura Taylor; grandchildren, Angela Stillwagon, Andrew Czosnek, Victoria Taylor, Lynz England, Demencio Campos, Jeremy Campos, Jenni Tharaldson; sisters: Mary Trettin, Virginia Cramer; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Frances; husband, Bill; and sister, Cynthia Wilms.

The family would like to give special thanks to Fairhaven nurses, CNA's and other staff for their exceptional care for Clara.

Memorials can be designated to Fairhaven or Rainbow Hospice.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.