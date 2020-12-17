Claudine (Steinmetz) Arnsdorf

Claudine Rose (Steinmetz) Arnsdorf, 103, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.

Claudine was born in the Stanley area, to Lawrence and Anna (Schuebel) Steinmetz, March 20, 1917. She graduated as a registered nurse from the St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, Wis., in 1937, and then worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, before joining the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in July of 1941. She was stationed at Fort Custer in Battle Creek, Mich., before transferring to Fort Brady in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and then transferring to Harmon General Hospital in Longview, Texas, where patients were brought in from the Pacific theater. She was discharged in January 1946, at the rank of Captain and began working as a nurse at U.S. Rubber Co., (Uniroyal) in Eau Claire. She married Floyd Arnsdorf, Sept. 4, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Altoona. After raising her daughters, she was employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, until her retirement.

Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; and her brother, Herbert Steinmetz.

Claudine is survived by her two daughters, Julie of Plymouth, Minn., and Karen of Chippewa Falls.

Private military graveside services will be held at a later date, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.

The family wants to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother, and thanks to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services for their assistance.

Memorials preferred to Stanley Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 142, Stanley, Wis., 54768-0142.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.