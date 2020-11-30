Clifford R. Becker

Clifford R. Becker, 74, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Clifford was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Cairo, Ill., the son of Arthur and Laverne (Morgan) Becker.

On June 11, 1966, Clifford married Rinda Younger at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Goodland, Kan. He was a carpenter for Johnson Construction for many years.

Clifford was an avid fisherman and outdoors man, and enjoyed helping the homeless, he participated in several ministries in the Denver Archdiocese, and was a great husband, father, grandfather. He was a quiet gentle giant.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Rinda; one daughter, Gretchen (Mark) Jorgensen of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Bill (Sandra) Becker of Emporia, Kan., Vernon (Margaret) Becker of Hays, Kan., and David (Charlotte) Becker of Halstead, Kan.; one sister, Cecilia Winsted of Florida; one brother-in-law, Roger Younger; one sister-in-law, Relda (Paul) Harrer; and two grandsons, Joshua and Ethan.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Gordon Becker.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clifford's name can be made out to the St. Francesca Food Pantry.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.