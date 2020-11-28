Dale W. Fitzpatrick

Dale W. Fitzpatrick, 81, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Dove Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.

Dale was born Nov. 30, 1938, to Marie (Finch) and Leo Fristed in Black River Falls, Wis. He graduated from Black River Falls High School with the class of 1956. Dale served his country with the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge. He married Linda Sydejko Lake May 27, 1995, at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

Dale was kind of a "Jack of All Trades" working as an iron worker, AODA counselor, bus driver, log cabin builder, dog trainer/ kennel owner, restaurant owner, and gas station manager.

Dale was an animal lover that included Falconry and raising pigeons and rabbits. He enjoyed mechanics, hanging with his friends, riding his Harley, but most of all, he cherished the time hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Christine (Randy) Jensen, Michael (Angela) Fitzpatrick, Bonnie (Chris) Paladino, Joseph (Heather) Schoenberger, Jon (Amy) Lake, Tryst (Jamie) Whitcome, Greg Barkow, Ron Barkow, and Timothy (Amber) Fitzpatrick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; twin-brother, Dean Fitzpatrick; daughter, Lisa Woodford; and grandsons, Steven Tuschl and Kalob Fitzpatrick.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

