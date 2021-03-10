Dale E. Krueger

Dale E. Krueger, 82, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Dale was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Racine, Wis., to John and Hazel (Billington) Krueger. Dale married Marilyn Rorek April 26, 1958. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S Taconic (AGC 17) from 1957 till 1961. He retired from JI Case April 1, 1982.

Dale enjoyed spending time at his lodge where he enjoyed fishing off his pier and getting his lucky lure caught. He was an avid runner who put on thousands of miles. He competed in quite a few marathons and triathlons where he received many, many trophies. He also loved to watch and listen to the Brewers. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother that will be missed by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Curt) Botting of Franksville, Wis., and Andrea (Mike) Sandvig of Chippewa Falls; sons, Kurt (Raynelle) Krueger of Spooner, Wis., and Aaron Krueger of Ojibwa, Wis.; brother, Bill Krueger of Park Falls, Wis.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his longtime companion, Nora Ritter of Chippewa Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Krueger; wife, Marilyn; son, Timothy Krueger; daughter, Terri Goller; grandson, Amos Luebke; and brothers, Pete Nielsen and Jon "Butch" Krueger.

A special thank you to Nora and the Hospice team for all the care that he received.

A graveside service with will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, with military honors at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Veterans Memorial Fund, Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, Wis. 54801.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.