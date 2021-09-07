Dale M. Potts

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Dale M. Potts, 81, of Chippewa Falls, went from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, September 3, 2021.

He was born on June 14, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI, to Frank and Ardith (Gorton) Potts. Dale graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the class of 1959. He then worked at American Motors in Kenosha, WI. When he moved to Chippewa Falls, he worked for the Northern Center for over 30 years. Dale also owned and operated Dale Potts Construction.

Dale belonged to Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls where he was an elder and usher. He was also in jail ministry in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls for over 25 years. Dale did mission work in Monterey, Mexico for two years. He also built houses for seven years with the mission in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dale married Arlene (Vogler) on December 24th, 1975.

Dale is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Arlene Potts; sons: Michael, Mark (Lori) and Matthew (Melissa) Potts all of Chippewa Falls; daughters: Cheryl (Warren) Golden of Spokane, WA, Cindy (Keith) Arndt of Wheeler, WI, Candis Potts of Reno, NV, and Cristin (Mike) Johnson of Eau Claire; 11 grandchildren: Alyssa, Meghan, Erik, Margo, Alex, Caleb, Michaela, Dominic, Dustin, Zane and Killian; and two great-grandchildren: Micah and Macie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Potts; and sister, Diane Smith.

Dale worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed sharing the message of Jesus as our Lord and Savior.

The visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 110 E. Grand Avenue, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Ron Mueller will be officiating. Following the luncheon, the interment will be in the Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County, WI.

