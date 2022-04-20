Daniel Raymond Einum

MADISON - Daniel "Dan" Raymond Einum, 77, long time resident of Madison, Wisconsin, passed of natural causes at his home on April 6, 2022.

Dan was born July 13, 1944, in Menomonie, WI, to the late Raymond and Lottie (nee Sorenson) Einum. He attended Menomonie High School, graduating in 1962. Dan earned his undergraduate degree (B.A. History) from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh, a Master's degree from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, and a law degree from Western New England College, School of Law in Springfield, MA.

Dan married Gail Ann Einum (nee Gretenhardt) on December 18, 1965, in Waukesha, WI. They were married for over 56 years.

Dan was a self-employed attorney in Madison, WI, for many years, founding Einum Law Offices in 1981. He was a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association for over 30 years. He also enjoyed volunteering at the public schools in Bonita Springs, FL, where he and Gail spent many winters, helping elementary-aged children.

He was an avid student of history throughout his life, a lifelong baseball and football fan, and would happily discuss all things baseball or the Packers' "glory days" for as long as anyone would listen. His beloved Cubs were a common topic as were the Badgers and Brewers.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Lottie, and brother James Einum. Dan is survived by his wife, Gail; sister, Jill Einum, Menomonie, WI; sons: David (Pierrette) Einum of Park City, Utah, and Paul (Cherie) Einum of Northbrook, Illinois; grandchildren: Linus, Julia and Nick Einum; nieces: Chelsea Macfarlane and Sarah Larson; nephew James Einum.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI, with burial to follow.

