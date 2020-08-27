Daniel K. Maier

JIM FALLS -- Daniel K. Maier, 60, of Jim Falls passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family, from a short, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 16, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to the late George and Beverly (Ziebell) Maier. He worked at Nordson EDI for 23 years. Dan will be remembered as a loving, caring and giving man who had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family very much. He loved the outdoors, camping and spending time with the grandsons, family and friends.

Dan married Judy Bobb Feb. 2, 1980, the love of his life. They celebrated 40 years of marriage earlier this year with a celebration at their home.

Dan is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Tracy (Jason Anderson); son, Jimmy (Hillary); grandsons, Cameron, Wyatt, Zander, and Reily; many nieces and nephews, siblings, Julie Maier, Connie Christensen, and Ben (Carla) Maier; father-in-law, Ed Bobb (Helen Melville); brothers-in-law, Jim Bobb (Shannon) and Jason Bobb (Lauren); sisters-in-law, Janice (Todd) Ehman and JeNeil (John) Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicky Selzler; mother-in-law, Sharon Bobb; and brother-in-law, Dana Christensen.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Fill-Inn Station, 104 W Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. 54729.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice for all the kind and compassionate care given to Dan.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

