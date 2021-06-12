Menu
Darlene M. King
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Darlene M. King

Darlene M. King, 73, of Waterloo, Iowa died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Friendship Village Retirement Center in Waterloo.

She was born July 6, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, daughter of Edward and Ruth Zimmerman King. She worked as a print associate in the print room at Cedar Falls High School for many years. Darlene liked watching NASCAR races and she attended many Iowa Hawkeye bowl games.

She is survived by her life partner, Jerome Dressel of Waterloo; four brothers, Darrell King of Wausau‚ Alan (Kim) King of Cadott‚ Roger King‚ and Lee King‚ both of Chippewa Falls; and three nephews. She is preceded by her parents.

Inurnment will take place at later date in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to thank Bickford Cottage, Friendship Village, and UnityPoint Hospice for the care they provided.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jun. 12, 2021.
Darlene and I were classmates in both school and church. I hope that you are able celebrate many wonderful memories of time spent with her.
Maggie/Marguerite Munroe
School
June 14, 2021
sorry for your loss prayers to family. many fond memories.
larry & Elaine Sherbon
June 13, 2021
