To my beloved best friend, I love you. I will miss our nightly phone calls and our years of friendship. You are a large part of who I am. We grew up together, fished and hunted together, went to prom together, got in trouble together, fought over girls together and became men together. My heart aches beyond which words can describe and I am trying to imagine life without you. I had imagined us fishing till we were old and owning land together. I love you with all my heart and soul. Your friend and Brother always.. Shane Rossen

Shane Rossen Friend November 3, 2021