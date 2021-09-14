Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
814 1St Ave
Eau Claire, WI
Darren M. Edlund
CHIPPEWA FALLS - Darren M. Edlund, 50, of Chippewa Falls, WI died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Lubbock, TX. Arrangements are pending with Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service Eau Claire.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services.
6 Entries
I am so very sorry about Darren. He was a good person with a good heart. Sorry for your lose. My prayers are with your family and with Darren...
Steven Henderson
November 5, 2021
To my beloved best friend, I love you. I will miss our nightly phone calls and our years of friendship. You are a large part of who I am. We grew up together, fished and hunted together, went to prom together, got in trouble together, fought over girls together and became men together. My heart aches beyond which words can describe and I am trying to imagine life without you. I had imagined us fishing till we were old and owning land together. I love you with all my heart and soul. Your friend and Brother always..
Shane Rossen
Shane Rossen
Friend
November 3, 2021
Darren ~ You were a Awesome Neighbor; always ready to help!
I made sure every time you came back from Texas I would stop & chat. Going to miss you. Till we meet again...
Deepest Sympathy to Your Loved Ones & Friends!
Vicki Krauss
Friend
September 29, 2021
The previous message is from Darren's Dad George. I sent it for him as he does not have internet. I didn't know they were going to use my name and I can't change it. Sorry
Judith A Stein
Friend
September 23, 2021
Rest in peace my precious son, I will be miss our weekly phone calls. Please know that I love you with all of my heart.
Judith A Stein
Family
September 23, 2021
One of the best guys I ever worked with, and was always like a big brother to me, as I worked at multiple sand mines with him. He will forever be missed by me. Many prayers & hugs to his family!