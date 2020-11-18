David Alan Busker

MONROE, Wis. -- David Alan Busker of Monroe died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 74. He survived lymphoma but not lung cancer.

David Busker retired from the Monroe United Methodist Church, ministered in many of the churches in the area and was highly involved in the community.

David loved working with people in the church. He enjoyed teaching stewardship and said it was about relying more on God. In the words of his favorite hymn, we should be "Standing on the Promises."

David was born April 13, 1946, in Freeport, Ill., the son of John and Marilynne (Randall) Busker. David graduated from Dakota, Ill., high school in 1964. David graduated in 1966, from Freeport Community College (now Highland College) with an associate of arts degree. David graduated in 1968, from Trinity College in Deerfield, Ill., with a bachelor of arts degree in history.

In September of 1969, David and Jean (Everson) were married in Madison, Wis. David was ordained Deacon in the United Methodist Church in 1970, and Elder in 1973. David graduated from Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Ill., in 1972.

David served as a pastor in the Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church for over 40 years. David served the following churches: Jim Falls, Anson, and Holcombe United Methodist churches 1972-1978, Gillett-Tabor United Methodist church 1978-1987, Chippewa Falls-Zion United Methodist church 1987-1996, Ripon-Immanual United Methodist church 1996-2005, Monroe United Methodist church 2005-2008. After retiring in 2008, David served as interim pastor for Clarno and Staver United Methodist churches in 2009, and Browntown-Peace UCC church in 2012. He also preached regularly for years at St. Paul's UCC outside of South Wayne, Wis.

He organized "Pastor's School" with Roger Clapp, Dennis Weiss and Paul Yoder. He had many close friends who faithfully called and visited and sent cards to him during his cancer illness. He enjoyed golf and reading and was a Civil War buff. Give him two of anything and he started another collection.

David's community involvement included the Lion's club in Jim Falls and Kiwanis in other communities. He served as Kiwanis president in Chippewa Falls. David was a docent and a trustee for Cook Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls. David was a member and president of The United Way in Chippewa Falls and Ripon. David was a member of the board for the Monroe Arts Center, as well as emcee for the Monroe City Band. David was a volunteer for the National Cheese-making Center in Monroe and on the board of Pleasantview Foundation. David was highly involved in the Wisconsin Annual Conference: Mission Secretary, Board of Global Ministries, Chair of Congregation and Circuit Development, Superintendency Committee, Mission committee, Board of Discipleship, Investigation committee, District Building and Location, and member of three District Committees on Ordained ministry and chair of the Southwest District.

David is survived by his wife, Jean, to whom he was married for 51 years; and children, Geoff (Emily) Fortytwo in Belmont, Calif., and Clay (April) Monoceros in Muenster, Germany. David is survived by one brother, John (Susan) Busker of Fairbank, Iowa; and one sister, Sharon (Ron) Heriaud of Bella Vista, Ark.; David is survived by brothers-in-law, Joe (Carol) Everson and Mark (Jan) Everson; and sister-in-law, Susan (Brent) Mathson. David is survived by cousin, Kevin (Thelma) Busker and their children, Christopher (Kemi) and Andrew; and by many other cousins, nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces.

David was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Don Lapp; and brother, Robert.

A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.

A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.