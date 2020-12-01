David A. Decker

David A. Decker, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, Nov, 28, 2020, at Home Suite Home in Tilden.

Dave was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Eau Claire, the son of Adelbert and Arlene (Fritsche) Decker. He was part-owner of EDI in Chippewa Falls until he retired in 1995 and then owned Decker Industries.

On June 12, 1965, Dave married Berdine Zwiefelhofer at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Dave was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Dave is survived by three sons, Steven (Renee) of Rice Lake, Wis., Scott (Rhonda) of Bloomer and Lee (Raina) of Madison, Wis.; special friend, Ardella Pecha of Bloomer; two brothers, James (Audrey) and Dale (Robin) Decker; six sisters, Phyllis (Alvin) Johnson, Diane (Charles) McCreary, Sharon (Robert) Connell, Carol (Steven) Day, Judy Decker and Paula (Michael) Ericksen; six grandchildren, Ben (Stephanie), Zach (Abby Clouse), Derek (Gabby), Colton, Payton and Camryn; one great-granddaughter, Madeline; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Berdine; his parents; and one brother, Galen (Roberta) Decker.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 4, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, until the time of services at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Dave enjoyed his time spent with Vernon and Mary Schindler.

Dave's family would like to thank the entire staff at Home Suite Home for going over and above.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in David's name to Home Suite Home for equipment to help others enjoy their stay there.

The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/HoranFuneralHome/groups then look for his name for the live stream and ask to join the group.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.