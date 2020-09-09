David E. Hamman, Jr.

CADOTT -- David E. Hamman, Jr., 60, of Cadott died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at REM Group Home in Cadott under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

David was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Chippewa Falls, the son of David and Ann (Glenz) Hamman, Sr.

David graduated from Chi-Hi in 1978. He worked as a mechanic and lived in Oklahoma.

David loved working on cars and was an avid Viking fan. He enjoyed family time especially with his daughters and grandkids and racing stock cars.

David is survived by two daughters, Tricia Hamman and April Stanfield both of Alabama; his mother, Ann Thompson of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Dennis (Debbie) Hamman of Weyerhaeuser and Dean (Debbie) Hamman of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Darlene (Don, Sr.) Loew and Diane Hamman both of Chippewa Falls and Debbie Bishop of Eau Claire; and two grandchildren, Jason Stanfield and Aubrie Turner.

David was preceded in death by his father, David Hamman, Sr.; stepfather, James Thompson; and one sister, Dawn Rihn.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 11, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Edson Union Cemetery in the town of Edson.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, until the time of services at noon at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

