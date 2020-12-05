David J. Elbert

EAU CLAIRE -- David J. Elbert, 62, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Dave was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Chippewa Falls, to Thomas and Bobbi (Maxwell) Elbert. He is a 1976 graduate of Chi-High. He married Marian Rumbach, July 11, 1989, in Chippewa Falls.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marian of Eau Claire; children, Phillip (Melissa) Kesling of Madison, Wis., Scott (Amy) Kesling of Madison, Thomas (Becca) Elbert of Eau Claire, Ben (Brittany) Elbert of Altoona and Sara Elbert of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Emma and Ashley Kesling, Isabel Kesling, Aiden and Micah Elbert and Everly Elbert; siblings, Cheri (Brad) Bourget of Jim Falls and Steve (Lynn) Elbert of Chippewa Falls; his favorite cousin, Pat Murphy of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Dave worked at Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, as a CNA for 24 years and medically retired in 2004, due to his health and became affectionately known as "Blind Dave."

Dave did not let his lifelong diabetes hold him back, as he was a star athlete in high school and continued on to complete an Iron-man Triathlon in Hawaii, in 1987. He was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed fishing and hunting locally and on many trips to Canada. Dave enjoyed cooking, especially smoking a variety of different meats.

He was a member of the Jim Falls Lions Club. Dave, being a devout Christian, will be remembered for his kindness and his giving spirit.

Dave loved his family and loved gathering and enjoying time with his grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021, for family and friends.

Memorial donations in honor of Dave can be given to the Jim Falls or Cadott Lions Clubs.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.