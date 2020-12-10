Menu
David A. Martell
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

David A. Martell

David A. Martell, 67, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie died suddenly Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Dave was born March 19, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Arthur and Anita (Bruehling) Martell.

On June 11, 1977, Dave married Deborah (Scheidler) at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He had worked as a cook at several area restaurants.

Dave loved his vintage cars that he owned and driving them to car shows and just around town. He loved his last full-time job of being a full-time grandpa and complying to their needs. He would love to talk to anyone who had an open ear for a conversation.

Dave is survived by his wife, Debbi; two sons, Ryan and Kyle (Vanessa) Martell, both of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Terry (Sue) Martell of Surprise, Ariz., Dennis (Mary Calkins) Martell of Bloomer and Scott Martell of Chippewa Falls; and two granddaughters, Samantha and Abbie.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
My sympathy to the family, too soon for Dave!
Steve Chance
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We´ve really gotten to know Kyle and Abbie, at Pickleball. Please know that we are thinking of you and your family.
Karen & Bill Holden
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry to see that Dave passed. He was my neighbor and friend growing up on the Southside and we went to school at Holy Ghost and McDonell together. Nicest guy ever. So sorry for your loss.
Cathy (Frederick) Steele
December 11, 2020
So shocked and sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. We go back a long way. Will never forget Dave´s friendship, laughter and the good times we had. You are all in our prayers.
Richard & Cindy Joles
December 11, 2020
So Sorry to hear of your loss,may you know you and your family are in our prayers,Kerwin always enjoyed talking to Dave,way back at Brothers Three..
Patti and Kerwin Swartz
December 10, 2020
Debbi and family, I´m so sorry for your loss. I remember Dave and his antique cars. It´s been a long time since the Cray, Celestica days, but I just wanted you to know I´m thinking of you.
Judy Goettl
December 10, 2020
