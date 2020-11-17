Debra Jean Mantik Giedd

EAU CLAIRE -- Debra Jean Mantik Giedd, 62, Eau Claire went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mayo Methodist Hospital, after a brief intense battle with leukemia.

Born Nov. 17, 1957, in Wausau, Wis., to Rueben and Violet (Johnson) Mantik, she married Delton Giedd Nov. 12, 1988. Her priorities were her faith and her family. Her interests ranged from baking (especially Aunt Deb's pies) to gardening (flowers for every season) to genealogy (she traced our Swedish background to the 1500s) to music (The Spirit Song) to needlework and quilting (long arm) to lovingly helping teach children. She and her husband, Bunny, hosted many happy family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Bunny and family, seven siblings, their families, one uncle and aunt, and many cousins and friends.

Deb and Bunny's family includes four stepchildren and their families, Ross, Lyndon Station, Robin, Lyndon Station, Jodi (Kevin) Link, Elk Mound, and Jamie Hazen, Oregon; Bunny's seven brothers and sisters, Carol (Oren) both deceased Millen, Donna Davey, Colfax, Bonnie (Wayne) both deceased Utter, Mike (Sally deceased) Elk Mound, Betty, deceased, Steve, deceased (Jan) Mondovi, and Lynda, California; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many cousins.

Deb's survivors include seven siblings and their families, Rachel Mantik, Eau Claire, Bethel (Jim deceased) Niblett, Chippewa Falls, Patricia (Art) Plowman, Boyd, Montana, Joan (Bob) Gitzel, Eldorado, Carol (Bob) Busse, Princeton, Michael Mantik, Elk Mound, and Randall (Debbie) Mantik, Eau Claire; one uncle and aunt, Phillip and Candace Johnson, California; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by both Bunny's parents, Ernest and Madonna (Bleskacek) Giedd; her parents, Rueben and Violet Mantik; and her niece, Tina Niblett.

All services will take place at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, with a time of remembrance from 6 to 7 p.m. to conclude the evening's visitation. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church, with lunch following. Pastor Bruce Schmidt will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wis.

A very special thank you to Mayo staff, especially to Emily, Brooke, Madison, Mike, and Natasha, at Rochester, for their care, love, and support.

Memorials to the church for Kid's Quest, missions, or other needs would be much appreciated. Flowers are being ordered through Christensen Florists, www.christensenflorist.com/ Chippewa Falls, 715-723-2251.

