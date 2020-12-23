Delaine M. (Goettl) Moore

CADOTT -- Delaine M. (Goettl) Moore, 87, of Cadott passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Cornell Health Services.

Delaine was born Aug. 1, 1933, to Floyd and Alta (Noggle) Crowell in the Keystone area, Chippewa County. She grew up in the Cornell area, attended and graduated from Cornell High School.

Delaine married Harold Goettl, June 8, 1954, following marriage they lived and farmed in the town of Arthur. Delaine was also employed at the Northern Wisconsin Center. In the mid 1970s they purchased "Club 27" where she was known for her delicious food, especially her dumplings. Delaine later was employed as a dietary manager at the Cornell Care Center, for about 20 years.

Following the passing of her husband, Harold Goettl, Delaine met and married Robert Moore, April 29, 2000, they enjoyed 19 years of marriage, which included traveling and a beautiful companionship.

Delaine loved family gatherings and also enjoyed bowling, shaking dice, socializing, shopping and getting her hair done.

Delaine was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Drywood, Wis.

Delaine is survived by her children, Rhonda (Jim) Kimball, Brenda (Brett) Deringer, Timothy (Tammy) Goettl and Brian (Brenda) Goettl; grandchildren, Cory (Breanne) Kimball, Krystal (Jon) Jenneman, Jonathon (Gena Lewison) Goettl, Jesse (Katie) Goettl, Jeremy (Amanda Bartels) Goettl, Bradley (Ray) Goettl-Ng, Torrey (Doeneah McIntyre) Goettl; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Eino Martino; sister-in-law, Bernadine Imbery; stepchildren, Cletus (Cathie) Moore, Wayne (Sheila) Moore, Allan (Joy) Moore, Bev (Ted) Erickson, Jane (special friend, Ben Smith) Moore, and Bill (Diane) Moore; stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren; and also by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold Goettl and Robert Moore; son, Dean Goettl; sisters, Viola, Fern, Cecelia, and twin sister, Delores; and also by many brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Drywood, with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Church Cemetery, following the funeral Mass. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. rosary, Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, and also from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the the funeral home.

Special thank you to the Cornell Health Services for their care for Delaine.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.