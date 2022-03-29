Delano Joseph Bourget

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Delano Joseph Bourget, 89, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at home with his family at his side on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Del was born January 6, 1933, the eldest child of Edna (Lessard) and Eugene Bourget. Del grew up in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1950.

He attended Eau Claire State College until drafted into the U.S. Army. Del proudly served his country with the 25th division during the Korean Conflict. He was an original member of the Cadott Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge #246 in Chippewa Falls.

After discharge, he continued his education at Superior State College where he played basketball. He graduated in 1958.

Del worked in retail and insurance sales before opening Bourget Insurance in 1969. His nephew Rich now carries on the business.

On July 22, 1961, Del married Donna Miller at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott.

Del was an avid sports fan and loved boating, fishing, the casino and his Dodge Charger. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna; his daughters: Lori (Ken) Dickson of Golden Valley, MN and LeAnn (Kurt) Bjork of Hudson, WI; and grandchildren: Parker, Holly and Marnie Dickson and Reid, Cole (Jagger) and Brielle Bjork.

Del is also survived by his sister, Donna Krouse of Chippewa Falls and sister-in-law, Roberta Bourget of Eau Claire.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald; and his brother-in-law, Ron Krouse.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Ethan Hokamp will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice for the care, compassion and support they gave Del and family over the past seven months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chippewa Area Historical Society.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com