Delores A. Strzok

THORP - Delores A. Strzok, age 92, of Thorp, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at Turner Integrity Care in Thorp. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Bernard - St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate and burial will follow in New St. Hedwig's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Thorp Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held, at the church, on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Delores Ann Jandrt was born on May 13, 1929 in the Town of Delmar, rural Boyd, WI, the daughter of Louis and Anna (Seidling) Jandrt. She was raised and educated in the Boyd area and graduated from Stanley High School in 1948. After completing her education, Delores worked at Grabon's Restaurant and later at Honstand Implement in Stanley. She was united in marriage to Chester E. Strzok on November 12, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd. After her marriage, Delores worked at Thorp Finance in Thorp. In November of 1962, Delores and Chester took over the Strzok family farm, in the Town of Withee, and farmed for many years until retirement. In 2013, Delores moved to Morgan Plaza, and resided there until 2019 when she moved to Traditions Assisted Living and later to Turner Integrity Care.

She had many interests, but especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren, sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, and knitting. For many years, she knitted baby caps and stockings for Christmas at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Her volunteer hours at the hospital totaled more than 5,000 and she was recently one of a few to receive special recognition for her efforts and devotion. She also found time to work at the Town of Withee on election days as a ballot clerk.

Delores was a member of St. Bernard - St. Hedwig's Catholic Church and its' PCCW, a member of the Rainbow Homemakers Club, and was a member of the Thorp American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her children: Scott (Rebecca) Strzok of Thorp, WI and Cynthia (Joseph) Daavettila of Houghton, MI; five grandchildren: Jeff (Katelyn) Strzok, Eric (Kyleigh) Strzok, Ryan Strzok (Katrina Knaack), Anna Daavettila, and David Daavettila; two great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Ethan Strzok (and one great-granddaughter on the way); one brother, Clayton Jandrt of Chippewa Falls, WI; two sisters: Ida Mae Flom of West Bend, WI and Carol Lancor of Cadott, WI; one sister-in-law, Irene Jandrt of Chippewa Falls, WI; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester, on May 18, 2013; one brother, Norman Jandrt; one sister, Marilyn Strzok; three brothers-in-law: Earl Flom, Eugene Harvey Strzok, and Robert Lancor.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.cuddiefh.com

Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.