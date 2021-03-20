Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Denise Roach
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Denise S. (Syverson) Roach

COLFAX -- Denise S. (Syverson) Roach, 53, of Colfax died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

She was born Aug. 12, 1967, in McPherson, Kan., to Carol and John Webster. At 12 days old, she was adopted by Donna (Burgin) and James Syverson of Chippewa Falls. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chi-Hi in 1985.

On Oct. 27, 2001, she married Paul Roach. They resided in Colfax.

She later went back to school to earn her degree in medical coding. She then worked for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Denise loved spending time with her family; traveling and fishing wherever they were biting! She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Paul of Colfax; her father, James Syverson of Chippewa Falls; biological mother, Carol Webster of McPherson, Kan.; a son, Jesse Schultz of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Kara (David) Allen of Eau Claire, and Deanna (Joe) Zeman of Stoughton; and a grandson, Emrys.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna; and her brother, LaVerne.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Hal Schroetter officiating. Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Cemetery, Elk Mound.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Mar
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jackie Voth-Kohl & Tim Kohl
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results