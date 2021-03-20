Denise S. (Syverson) Roach

COLFAX -- Denise S. (Syverson) Roach, 53, of Colfax died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

She was born Aug. 12, 1967, in McPherson, Kan., to Carol and John Webster. At 12 days old, she was adopted by Donna (Burgin) and James Syverson of Chippewa Falls. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chi-Hi in 1985.

On Oct. 27, 2001, she married Paul Roach. They resided in Colfax.

She later went back to school to earn her degree in medical coding. She then worked for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Denise loved spending time with her family; traveling and fishing wherever they were biting! She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Paul of Colfax; her father, James Syverson of Chippewa Falls; biological mother, Carol Webster of McPherson, Kan.; a son, Jesse Schultz of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Kara (David) Allen of Eau Claire, and Deanna (Joe) Zeman of Stoughton; and a grandson, Emrys.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna; and her brother, LaVerne.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Hal Schroetter officiating. Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Cemetery, Elk Mound.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.